Chong Wei calls for press conference tomorrow

Datuk Lee Chong Wei has called for a press conference to be held at the Sports Ministry in Putrajaya at 12.30pm tomorrow. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — All the speculation on national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s imminent retirement is set to be answered tomorrow.

The former World No 1 has called for a press conference, to be held at the Sports Ministry in Putrajaya, at 12.30pm.

The press conference, arranged by the Badminton Association of Malaysia, will also be attended by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria.

Last Friday, the media began speculating that Chong Wei, 37, was planning to announce his retirement sometime this week.

However, Chong Wei came out to say that he would only be making that call after consulting BAM and his coaches.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist has not been training for a month after going on medical leave at the end of April for follow up treatment in Taiwan after recovering from nose cancer.

Among his memorable achievements for the country was his Olympic silver-medal run in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

He was also runners-up in three world championships, starting in London in 2011, Guangzhou in 2013 and in Jakarta 2015. — Bernama