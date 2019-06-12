Anwar says spoken to Azmin about gay sex video, PKR to issue statement after emergency meeting

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he spoke to Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today about the gay sex video widely shared across social media networks this week.

Anwar was approached by reporters when he arrived at PKR headquarters in Merchant Square today where party leaders are having an emergency meeting to discuss how to handle the matter.

“Yes, I have been in touch with Azmin,” said Anwar when asked if he has spoken to the latter.

“Yes, I am also aware of the statement he put out,” he answered when asked about Azmin’s statement denying he was the man in the gay sex video.

Yesterday, several videos of roughly 90 seconds each began circulating on social media which depicted a man performing sexual acts on another man who allegedly resembles a minister.

Early this morning, a man who called himself Haziq Aziz released a 30-second clip on the Facebook page of the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, confessing to the sexual video.

The developments prompted PKR leaders to have an emergency meeting.

“I can’t say much now but we will release a statement once the meeting is over,” Anwar said, staying coy on the matter.

Azmin had earlier in a statement said he has told his lawyers to take appropriate legal action against those who made the allegations and other perpetrators, and he will use all legal means available to expose the culprits behind the alleged plot.