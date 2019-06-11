Body of man likely hit by train found by railway tracks near Permatang Setar

KEPALA BATAS, June 11 — A man was killed when he was hit by a commuter train at Kilometre 23.75 near Permatang Setar today.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the remains were yet to be identified. The left leg was broken, believed to have been run over by the train which was on its way from Tasek Gelugor near here going to Sungai Petani in Kedah.

“Initial investigation revealed that the victim was hit before being dragged for about 230 metres based on the blood trail and drag marks littered with bits of flesh and ripped clothes of the victim.

“Checks at the scene found that the area was fenced with iron nets and inaccessible to people or animals, but there was a hole in the fence believed to be used by residents to cross the tracks,” he told reporters here.

He said the 40-year-old victim was believed to have entered the area to cross the tracks to the opposite side before being hit by the train in the 9.06am incident.

Noorzainy said the police also found a Suzuki RC100 motorcycle with the registration number PCB 7961 left leaning against the fence but on inspection it was found the motorcycle belonged to someone else.

“The remains have been sent to Kepala Batas Hospital and the case was classified as sudden death,” he said.

He urged anyone with a missing family member or friend to contact the hospital to identify the remains. — Bernama