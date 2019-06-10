Anwar: Accept Dr M’s decision, give Latheefa space to do MACC job

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has thrown support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to appoint lawyer Latheefa Koya to head the MACC. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has thrown support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to appoint lawyer Latheefa Koya to head the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commissioner (MACC), despite backlash from some PKR leaders.

The PKR president also urged the public to give Latheefa, formerly from his party, the space to do her task, and to trust that the prime minister and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership will weigh public feedback and explain the decision to the Cabinet and the pact’s Presidential Council.

“I urge all friends to accept the decision of Tun Dr Mahathir and give the space to Latheefa and MACC to implement their jobs strictly and effectively,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME