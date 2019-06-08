Ex-MACC chief clarifies sudden exit not resignation, denies conspiracy

Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said he had informed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from the onset during their meeting on May 14 last year that he would only serve as the MACC chief for one year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull today sought to dispel rumours of a political plot behind his recent departure as the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Shukri said he had informed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from the onset during their meeting on May 14 last year that he would only serve as the MACC chief for one year.

“I had to come forward about the shortening of my service, and please tell the public that I did not resign, I merely shortened my service,” he told a news conference at the Everly Hotel in Putrajaya this morning that was also aired on Facebook.

He said he was compelled to clear the air publicly due to allegations that he had to leave because of some case cover-ups.

However, Shukri disclosed that he only knew the identity of his successor, Latheefa Koya, on June 4 ― same as everyone else when her appointment was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Media reports previously stated that Shukri’s term of service with MACC was to end in May 2020.

