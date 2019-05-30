Putra VP: Party was formed to provide an alternative to Malays, not to divide them

Parti Putra Perkasa Negara vice president Datuk Hamidah Osman said the party was formed upon the request by many, to form an alternative political platform for the Malays who are looking to also champion the rights of their race, religion, and country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The formation of Parti Putra Perkasa Negara (Putra) was not meant to further divide the Malay community but rather to provide an alternate party for the Malays, said Putra vice president Datuk Hamidah Osman.

Hamidah issued a statement today disagreeing with Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s, who also echoed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir’s sentiments, where both of them suggested the formation of Putra would only further divide the Malay electorate.

She said Putra was formed upon the request by many, to form an alternative political platform for the Malays who are looking to also champion the rights of their race, religion, and country.

“Putra was formed as an alternative for the Malays to champion their rights but do not want to join either Umno or PAS, while also refraining from joining Malay parties that have joined forces with DAP.

“Once again I would like to stress that Putra will never threaten to be, or become the cause of the division among the Malays, because we are also for a Malay party to govern Malaysia again at the 15th general election,” read her statement.

Dr Mahathir earlier this week expressed his disappointment with the recent formation of race-based political parties, saying it would divide the community further and leave them without a strong voice to represent them.

Ismail yesterday said he did not see much practicality with the formation of Putra, considering the existence of Umno and PAS as opposition parties championing for the rights of the Malays.

Putra was recently approved as a political party by the Registrar of Societies earlier this month, with the party headed by Datuk Ibrahim Ali who is also president of pro-Islam group Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa).