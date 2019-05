Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a dialogue session at The Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan (FCCJ) in Tokyo May 30, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― Malaysia will allow Lynas Corp to keep operating its rare earths plant in Gebeng, Pahang, according to a report by Reuters.

This comes after months of uncertainty over the company's operations here.

“We think we'll have to renew the licence,” Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was quoted as saying at a news conference in Tokyo, and that the government did not want to lose such a large investment.

