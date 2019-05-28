Witness: Najib gave broad ideas for 1MDB-funded CSR, could WhatsApp him

Former Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB) managing director, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 28, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak personally gave ideas for corporate social responsibility projects to be carried out by Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd using funds provided by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M), a witness told the High Court today.

Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, managing director of Ihsan Perdana, said he was called to have discussions on CSR project ideas with the then prime minister at several places, including the latter’s home.

“Please help me to do this, I have an idea, help Orang Asli; fishermen; poor people; people to go to haji,” Dr Shamsul said, recounting the comments Najib shared with him.

According to Dr Shamsul, Ihsan Perdana’s CSR programmes were wide-ranging, from funding pilgrimage trips for Muslims who had been of service to their local community to providing water supply and sanitary facilities to the Orang Asli in rural areas.

Dr Shamsul is the 37th prosecution witness in Najib’s trial over RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

When asked by Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, Dr Shamsul confirmed that Najib would give a “big picture” of what CSR projects could be done.

“Yes, just giving an idea. Sometimes idea comes to myself and I propose to him, whether he liked it or not,” he said.

Dr Shamsul confirmed he could easily contact Najib then.

Harvinderjit noted that Najib was prime minister at that time, and said he wanted to gauge the level of communication that Dr Shamsul had with Najib, asking: “You could pick up the phone and send WhatsApp if needed?”

Dr Shamsul then replied in the affirmative, also confirming that the lines of communication with Najib was always “open” and that Najib was always approachable.

Dr Shamsul later confirmed that the discussions he had with Najib revolved around existing CSR projects and plans for future CSR projects, but the discussions did not touch on grant funds given by 1MDB and YR1M.

