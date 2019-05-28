No racial tension in Malaysia under Pakatan, Mat Sabu insists

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Amanah president Mohamad Sabu insisted today that there is no political or racial tension under Pakatan Harapan’s rule.

The defence minister told a breaking fast event here that allegations of racial strife were only Opposition propaganda.

He said voters can decide if the ruling coalition’s policies are racist.

“There is no political or racial tension under Pakatan,” Mohamad, or publicly known as Mat Sabu, said in a brief speech before senior editors and journalists.

“The voters can decide... if it’s true then they can decide if to vote us out, get Barisan Nasional in, or continue to reject them.”

Mohamad’s speech, albeit given in a light tone, comes as the PH administration faces public backlash over unmet election pledges and criticism against some of its ministers.

Dogged by a series of policy and political blunders, there have been calls for them to be replaced, as PH’s popularity took a tumble.

Mohamad acknowledged this, but said many in the new government have little experience and appealed for voters to be patient.

He joked that even if many of the ministers are still rookies, they pride themselves on being clean.

“We are all still learning but I can say even a year in power we still haven’t learnt to steal,” Mohamad quipped, a reference to what PH often described as the “kleptocratic” regime spearheaded by deposed BN prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Najib had claimed trial to a littany of corruption, criminal breach of trust and power abuse charges over his alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

Proceedings are still ongoing.