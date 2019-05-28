Jho Low joins list of big names implicated in K-pop sex scandal

Low was allegedly one of the two South-east Asian investors who met Yang Hyun-Suk, the chief executive of YG Entertainment Inc in July 2014. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho has been named yesterday as among those who have allegedly been offered sexual services, in the latest development to South Korea’s biggest sexual abuse and trafficking scandal.

The man also known as Jho Low was allegedly one of the two South-east Asian investors who met Yang Hyun-Suk, the chief executive of YG Entertainment Inc, the subject of a report by Straight, an investigative series by Korean broadcaster MBC.

A report broadcast last night alleged that Low and Thai businessman Chavanos Rattakul had met Yang and high-ranking figures from YG Entertainment, one of the country’s “Big Three” entertainment giants, at an upscale restaurant in July 2014.

The duo had afterwards allegedly left for a club said to be owned by Yang, where they were reportedly offered sexual services.

The show had among others interviewed sources with knowledge of the meeting, and women involved.

Several Korean media outlets have since reported the episode and the mention of Low in the Straight episode.

Chavanos had previously appeared on Thai media denying his relationship with YG Entertainment.

Malay Mail has contacted Low's representatives for comments.

In 2013, Jynwel Capital Ltd, the flagship company of business mogul Low, was said to be the company behind K-pop sensation Psy’s appearance at the Barisan Nasional’s Chinese New Year open house in Penang.

At that time, Psy was an artist under YG’s roster. He left in 2018 after 10 years, before setting up his own record agency and label P-Nation.

Yang has since denied his involvement in mediating the sexual services.

“It’s true that I was present, but I didn’t know that prostitution services were solicited. I didn’t pay for the meal expenses myself. I don’t know anything about it.

“There was no further contact with the investors,” he said in a statement reported by several Korean outlets.

Low has been identified by investigators from Malaysia and the United States as the main character in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Last December, Low was charged in absentia with five money-laundering charges for transferring US$1.03 billion (RM4.21 billion) into Good Star Ltd's accounts between September 30, 2009, and October 25, 2011.