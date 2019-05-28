Always be grateful for Malaysia’s peace, says Dr Siti Hasmah

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali holds some of the Hari Raya goodies that will be distributed to Malaysian Armed Forces personnel on duty during the festive season in Kuala Lumpur May 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The prime minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today urged Malaysians to always be grateful for the peace in the country and pray for the well-being of the security forces.

Recounting her experiences when she visited Malaysian security forces who were based in Konjic, Bosnia before, Dr Siti Hasmah said the country’s heroes based overseas carried out their duties with absolute loyalty, and should be praised for their professionalism.

“My husband (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) and I visited the security forces in Bosnia...at that time, the country was at war.

“We were really proud to see our heroes under the banner of the United Nations carrying out their duties in a very professional manner, and our security forces were well-known because they were good at building hospitals which had specialist doctors,” she said in a speech at an event to present Aidilfitri contributions at Wisma Pertahanan here.

Dr Siti Hasmah is also the president of Kasih Malaysia, an association of Pakatan leaders’ wives, also reminded the public to preserve the sustainability of the national forests and the wildlife in them.

“Our forests are not only for humans but also for animals... I am using this opportunity to promote the Malayan tiger because if we are not careful, it will be extinct and all that we have left are their photos on the t-shirts of our footballers,” she said.

The contributions were handed over to Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu. Also present were Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and MAF Chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

At the event, the MAF received zakat (tithe) contributions from Affin Islamic Bank Berhad (RM500,000), Koperasi Angkatan Tentera Malaysia Berhad (RM350,000) and Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad (RM300,000).

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad also contributed tithes amounting to RM300,000 to the MAF Veterans Foundation.

The MAF Family Welfare body (Bakat) ATM also prepared 15,000 bags of Hari Raya goodies to be distributed to MAF personnel on duty locally or overseas during Aidilfitri. — Bernama