Rayer offers himself as Kit Siang’s replacement to debate Najib

RSN Rayer speaks to the media in the Parliament building, December 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Just several hours after DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang withdrew from debating with Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has offered himself as replacement instead.

Rayer was quoted saying he was more than capable to take on Najib, while an elder statesman like Lim should not waste his time debating with an alleged kleptocrat.

“It is inappropriate for Lim Kit Siang to debate Najib. Why should he be lowering his self-esteem (standards) debating with Najib?

“Furthermore, there was ample opportunity for Najib to debate before the May 9 general election last year, like the ‘Nothing to Hide’ forum with Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Rayer further added that Najib can debate with him on anything and everything.

This comes as the Iskandar Puteri MP retracted his decision earlier today, citing fears that the event may be turned into an ethnic conflict.

Najib and Lim both agreed to a public debate earlier this week, with the former suggesting the debate take place after Aidilfitri next month and for the event to be broadcast “live”.

However, Najib had previously said that Rayer, who recently criticised him, could not be the moderator of the planned debate.