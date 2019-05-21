2,550 needy persons in Labuan get RM1.2m in Aidilfitri aid

LABUAN, May 21 — Some 2,550 needy individuals who are recipients of monthly aid from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department’s (MAIWP) Baitulmal started receiving Aidilfitri contributions amounting to RM1.2 million yesterday.

The RM500 aid each for this asnaf group was announced by Member of Parliament for Labuan, Datuk Rozman Isli during the Ramadan Roadshow Programmer and Iftar event with the needy and orphans at the activities hall of the Kampung Sungai Labu Homestay before the breaking of fast last Sunday.

At the event, 60 orphans received duit raya of RM50 each from Labuan Puspanita, while 100 needy individuals received daily essentials from Labuan MAIWP.

The breaking of fast was the highlight of the Ramadan Roadshow Programme held since Sunday.

This year’s programme is made possible through collaboration involving Labuan MAIWP, Labuan Broadcasting Department, Labuan Corporation, PPZ (Zakat Collection Centre), Labuan Puspanita and Masjid Al Ehsan Kampung Sg Labu.

Also present at the programme were the department heads, village heads, zakat (tithe) contributors and the local community. — Bernama