Umno Youth: Tebrau chief merely expressing personal opinion on Zahid

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Tebrau division chief Maulizan Bujang’s statement did not reflect Umno’s stand. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KEPALA BATAS, May 20 — Umno Youth has poured cold water on the Tebrau Umno division chief’s suggestion that it is better for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to remain on leave as Umno president rather than to return to lead the party.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Tebrau division chief Maulizan Bujang’s statement did not reflect Umno’s stand and the Youth wing also had never discussed the status of the party president.

“It’s only his personal opinion, not reflective of Umno’s grassroots voice; for us it’s better to focus on more important issues at the moment,” he told reporters here today.

Maulizan said attempts to bring back Zahid to lead the party were not good for Umno as it seemed to be recovering under the leadership of Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan.

He claimed there were moves by Zahid’s supporters to bring him back from leave and resume his duties as Umno president. — Bernama