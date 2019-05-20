Over 300 livestock worth almost RM1m seized at Kelantan-Thai border

PGA Ninth Battalion commanding officer Supt Ramly Poncho (left) with the seized livestock in Pasir Mas May 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, May 20 — The General Operations Force (PGA) has successfully seized 235 cattle, goats (46), sheep (38) and four buffaloes, all worth almost RM1 million, within 72 hours at the border of Kelantan-Thailand.

PGA Ninth Battalion commanding officer Supt Ramly Poncho, said most of the livestock were seized at the locals’ enclosures after being brought in illegally from the neighbouring country.

He said the cattle were usually brought in by crossing the river and would be transported through rat trails to the designated enclosures.

“In the latest incident at 5.45pm yesterday, the team seized 75 cattle, 46 goats, 38 sheep and four buffaloes in a raid carried out at Kampung Tok Rusa near Kubang Pak Itam, here.

“We found that all the animals were brought in illegally and the owner of the enclosure also admitted there was no document to keep the animals,” he told reporters at the PGA Tactical Headquarters in Lubok Setol here today.

He said on May 17, the team had also seized a total of 37 cattle after trailing and intercepting a lorry in Tok Uban, here.

Then, the next day (May 18), he said, a total of 123 cattle were also seized at an enclosure near Kampung Pulau, Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat.

“One of our tactics is to direct our personnel to always ‘hang around’ in their respective areas so that any developments in the area are in their knowledge.

“All personnel, especially the public intelligence unit, will always be there to monitor their respective areas,” he said.

Ramly said all seized animals were believed to be for the upcoming Hari Raya celebration.

All the livestock would be handed over to the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service Department for further action, he said. — Bernama