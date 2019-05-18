Malaysia now on solid foundation to reform with new IGP, CJ, AG, says Kit Siang

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang says Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat’s message following her appointment proved she was the right person for the job to return the judiciary towards excellence. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Veteran lawmaker Lim Kit Siang said Malaysia is progressing steadily on the path towards institutional and political reform with a inspector-general of police and a chief justice leading the way.

As Pakatan Harapan enters the second year of its administration, he said Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat’s message following her appointment proved she was the right person for the job to return the judiciary towards excellence.

“She declared that the independence of the judiciary does not mean that the judiciary is immune from criticism or accountability to the public which it serves,” Lim said in a statement.

He praised Tengku Maimum for saying that the courts respect the right of the public to criticise judges' performance but the criticisms must be based on facts and done responsibly since unfounded and baseless criticisms against the judiciary would weaken the administration of justice and erode the confidence of the public in the judiciary.

“The time has come for the Malaysian judiciary to produce luminaries not just in Malaysia but also in the international arena,” Lim said, citing the international renown of individuals including the late Lord President Tun Mohamed Suffian bin Mohamed Hashim and senior Federal Court judge Tan Sri Eusoffe Abdoolcader.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador also made a great start by clearing the way for the establishment of the Independent Police Complaint and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) something which he noted had been blocked from implementation for some 14 years.

“It is even more impressive that the new Inspector-General of Police is visiting police stations in plainclothes and alone, without prior notice or his outrider escorts, to listen to the grouses of police personnel,” Lim said.

Alongside Tengku Maimum and Abdul Hamid, he said other appointments earlier this year and last year to pave the way for the changes and reforms include Speaker of Parliament Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, Director-General of National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Tan Sri Abdul Kassim Ahmad, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, and Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

“I believe the second year of the Pakatan Harapan government in Putrajaya will see more reforms and changes in the democratic governance of Malaysia.

“The stage is set for a greater pace to reset the nation-building process in the second year of Pakatan Harapan government in Putrajaya,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said.