Puchong Parliament allocates RM87,000 to mosques for Ramadan festivities

Gobind says said the allocation will be channelled in stages to 40 surau and 12 mosques, where each will receive RM1,500 and RM2,000, respectively. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― A contribution of RM87,000 was allocated by Puchong Parliament yesterday to mosques and surau to enliven activities throughout the Ramadan month and the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The Member of Parliament for Puchong, Gobind Singh Deo, who is also the Communications and Multimedia Minister said the allocation will be channelled in stages to 40 surau and 12 mosques, where each will receive RM1,500 and RM2,000, respectively.

The Surau Al-Falah which the minister visited today received RM3,000 for repairing the roof.

“This is my first time to provide allocation as government parliamentarian because some provision was given by Federal government. Before this, there was no such allocation and was unable to give contributions like this.

“But now, we have and we can channel as much as we can help. This is not going to be one time, I hope if permitted annually, I will still contribute not just donations for Ramadan, but also assist in whatever way I could,” he said.

Gobind said after handing over contributions to one mosque and seven surau within Puchong Parliament in conjunction with Jamuan Moreh at Al-Falah Surau, Taman Seri Andalas, Seri Kembangan here yesterday.

Gobind also hoped all mosques and surau would put the contribution to good use preferably especially during the Ramadan month and Hari Raya celebration.

Commenting further, he explained that any surau and mosque around Puchong area that needed more assistance, they are required to write a letter as a mandatory procedure to facilitate in channelling the donations.

Meanwhile Al-Falah Surau president, Rasedi Arof expressed his gratitute with the contributions given, and hoped it would be used to promote activities in the respective surau.

“This is the first time a minister has come to our surau and I would like to thank (Gobind) for this contribution and a minister’s visit which is not awkward to mingle with the Malay community in this area,” he said.

A government pensioner, Alwi Noorai has described Gobind as a generous person in providing assistance to mosques and surau in this area even before taking office in the Cabinet.

“Before he became a minister, he (Gobind) was always ready to help, and visit mosques and surau for several times including providing donations to repair the roof of a surau here,” he added. ― Bernama