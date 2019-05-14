How to score a date on Facebook: Maybe skip photos with bike rims, cops say in guideline

Facebook Dating launched in Malaysia on May 1, after hitting 19 other countries prior. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 ― Malaysians are no strangers to looking for dates on social media and have no doubt received countless advice from so-called experts, sought or otherwise.

As dating goes high-tech (and with love scammers on the prowl), the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) joined the league of agony aunts today offering a guideline on the dos-and-don’ts to online dating, particularly through Facebook.

Possibly swamped with numerous reports of people losing their hearts along with their bank accounts, the police reminded social media users to be wary of disclosing their full names, financial details, home addresses as well as office locations with those whom they just met.

They also advised users to immediately report those seeking such private information.

Cheekily, the administrator of the RMP Facebook page also advised users to use appropriate photos and not of motorcycles or sport rims, in the former’s bid to increase chances of landing a date too.

“Disregard anyone’s request who want you to send money or donate.

“Don’t overly believe information displayed by any individual on their Facebook Dating profiles. Check their background first, if you’re planning to meet them.

“Inform you family members or those whom you know about your meeting arrangement and state the location and time you would be returning home,” the police advisory stated.

The RMP also encouraged those who are uncomfortable with people they have been communicating with online to abort any meeting plan.

“Intuition can sometimes save us.

“P/S: To those who use motorcycle and (sport) rim photos on their Facebook Dating profiles, just how is this admin going to get to know you. Oh dear “.

It is a feature built into one’s existing Facebook page, however it is separate from one’s profile and only imports details of one’s first name and age.