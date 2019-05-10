Shafie says will talk to Guan Eng to stop gambling licences for Sabah

Sabah Chief Minister and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal shakes hands with patrons at a coffeeshop in Kim Fung Market, Sandakan May 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 10 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal wants the Finance Ministry to stop issuing gambling licences for operators based in the north Borneo state.

Shafie who is also state finance minister said he will speak directly with his federal counterpart Lim Guan Eng to stop the licences for slot machines, which are still allowed currently.

“For gambling, I am very clear I will not allow it in Sabah. But the Ministry of Finance still issues licences. I will meet Guan Eng later to tell him to stop giving licences,” he said in reply to a businessman who wanted to know the state government’s stand on slot machines.

The chief minister was speaking to the ethnic Chinese business community here today ahead of the Sandakan parliamentary by-election tomorrow.

Shafie said he did not want Sabahans to be involved with gambling activities when people are struggling to make ends meet.

“When there are people whose salaries are between RM2,000 and RM3,000, I don’t want them spending it on slot machines while their children at home don’t have enough food.

“You want to play mahjong, go ahead, but no money. I know mahjong is very important, it is like that in my hometown. But no gambling, slot machines or casinos. I won’t approve of that. Not in Sabah,” he said.

He said that should anyone hear of any gambling, they can send a message to his number and report it to him.

Several interfaith and Christian groups have previously spoken about the problem in Sabah where there are some 400 slot machines in 40 clubs.

They don’t want Sabah to be known as a gambling state and asked the state government to come up with a plan to gradually eradicate gambling activities.

An interfaith coalition comprising the Committee of Masjid Nurul Hikmah Bukit Padang, 12 Buddhist associations, Sabah Council of Churches as well as the Inter-Denominational Education Committee said that the state government’s effort to impose a hike in taxes and duties will not deter such operations.

“With all due respect, we consider it immoral for the state or charities to raise money by exploiting people’s stupidity, greed, addiction and poverty. Taxing gambling is a regressive tax as the poor pay a greater proportion of their income in tax than the rich,” they said.

The state government had imposed a hike in slot machine taxes from RM10,000 to RM50,000 annually, and duties on profits made from these machines have been increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.