PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil asks government agencies to consider adopting lawmakers’ initiatives

PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya May 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING Jaya, May 9 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil proposed today that federal agencies consider initiatives implemented by elected representatives in their constituencies for possible nationwide use.

Speaking at the launch of PKR’s duit raya envelopes here today, he stressed that the suggestion was not a slur on the agencies’ efforts but simply for them to leverage efforts lawmakers have put in at their constituencies.

Citing an initiative in Lembah Pantai to develop a job centre that links to businesses based in the area, he said these helped residents, particularly those in the Bottom 40 of income earners, secure jobs near their homes and eliminating daily commutes.

“In Kuala Lumpur, one of the challenges that we have seen is not only the housing issue, but also the matter of people working in KL but staying far away from the city. So they face daily challenges like traffic congestion.

“I hope the work initiated by parliamentarians and assemblymen (in their respective constituencies) can also be studied by the ministries, and (they) can be also expanded, and we’ll see how we can develop them,” Fahmi added.

MORE TO COME