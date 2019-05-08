JPA scholar receives highest engineering honour at Pennsylvania State University

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — A Public Service Department (JPA) scholar, Muhamad Saiful Hakimi Daud, has received the highest engineering honour at the Pennsylvania State University, United States.

JPA in a statement today said Muhamad Saiful Hakimi, 24, from Sungai Petani, Kedah, was awarded the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences’, Engineering Honor Marshal at Pegula Ice Arena on May 3.

“He is the first Malaysian student to be named for the award with a perfect score of 4.0 cumulative GPA (Grade Point Average),” it said.

JPA said the Pennsylvania State University representatives have commended Muhamad Saiful Hakimi for his academic achievements, as well as strong leadership skills.

Muhamad Saiful Hakimi is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering and Minoring in Energy Business and Finance at the Pennsylvania State University. — Bernama