Putrajaya looking to restructure Orang Asli Dept

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The government is studying a proposal to restructure the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) to ensure the welfare of the community is safeguarded more effectively.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy said the department had tabled the motion at a special Cabinet committee meeting on anti-corruption chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in March.

“The proposal on the restructuring of Jakoa tabled at the meeting is being finalised and will be submitted for consideration by the Public Service Department (PSD) after it is discussed at the Prime Minister’s Department-level,” he said when winding up the debate for his ministry on the Royal Address at the Dewan Negara yesterday.

In a similar development, he said amendments to the Aboriginal People’s Act 1954 (revised 1974) (Act 134) were also being reviewed by the government to make it more relevant to the current needs of the community, as well as to address the issues faced by them.

The sitting continues today. — Bernama