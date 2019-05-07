New Ipoh mayor’s appointment held back due to red tape

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks during a press conference at the Weil Hotel in Ipoh May 7, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 7 — The appointment of the new Ipoh City mayor has been held back due to red-tape, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said that the new mayor has to go through certain steps before his appointment.

“The appointment of an administrator requires a certain process and should be endorsed by a few meetings.

“The new mayor will report to the office soon. Hopefully, before Hari Raya,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of an agreement between Scanda Sky Charter Airline and Malaysia Airlines Berhad.

Ahmad Faizal said also said there is no change in the candidate as the person has been introduced to and approved by the Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

Previously, Ahmad Faizal said the new mayor will replace the allegedly truant Datuk Zamri Man by the end of last month.

Quoting Perak Local Government Committee chairman Paul Yong, the media reported that Zamri was believed to have been unwell but had not requested medical leave until two months after his prolonged absence.

Asked if Zamri would be sacked, Ahmad Faizal said he was leaving it to the State Secretariat to take action.

He also said the new mayor was a native of the state and has served in other capacities before.

“He has a lot of experience and he can converse in Japanese. That is all I can tell you,” he said, denying that the new appointment was political in nature.