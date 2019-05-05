DBKL: New bicycle lane from Taman Melati to Kampung Baru to be fully ready next year

A motorcyclist riding a motorcycle on the bicycle lane in Kuala Lumpur, January 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) expects the new bicycle lane from Taman Melati in Setapak to Kampung Baru to be fully completed next year.

Without elaborating on the project, DBKL executive director (planning) Datuk Mohd Najib Mohd expects the bicycle lane to provide comfort to users, especially those who exercise in the area.

“We find that Sungai Bunus has a well-organised road where we can add lanes for cyclists, pedestrians and for exercising. If anyone wishes to cycle to their work place, it won’t take long, only 20 minutes to here (Sungai Bunus) from Taman Melati.

“So, they don’t have to drive to work, thus, lower the emission of carbon monoxide and, at the same time, raise awareness on the importance of keeping our rivers clean,” he told Bernama after attending the Rediscover Sungai Bunus Fun Cycle programme in conjunction with the World Earth Day here today.

He said DBKL, with the cooperation of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), also planned to turn the Sungai Bunus park as part of Taman Titiwangsa, which would then be directly connected to the Taman Kejiranan Hot Spring in Setapak.

Almost 200 participants, comprising members of the public and from corporate bodies, took part in the 7-kilometre cycling programme, which was organised by LA21 in cooperation with DBKL and DID. (LA21 comprises entities like government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organisations and community members.) — Bernama