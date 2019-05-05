DAP chairman says won’t let PAS-Umno attacks shake party’s resolve

DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai speaks at the 2019 DAP National Conference in Shah Alam May 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, May 5 — DAP will stay true to its ideals notwithstanding PAS and Umno’s allegations against the party on racial and religious grounds, said national chairman Tan Kok Wai.

Speaking at the annual DAP convention here today, he asserted that DAP’s rivals were resorting to such attacks as they did not want to touch on corruption as this would bring attention to their own leaders’ cases.

“As usual DAP is an easy target and attack upon attack from Umno and PAS has not affected our resolve as a party of multiple races.

“DAP will always respect and uphold rules and law in the constitution as the nation’s highest law,” Tan said.

DAP won 42 seats during the 14th general elections and together with PKR, Amanah and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) defeated Barisan Nasional (BN).

Tan said the victory was evidence of the people’s anger towards BN and their desire for change. He said DAP will continue to try and fulfil their manifesto pledges.

“We continue to endeavour to fulfil our pledges but it’s hard when you look at the nation’s financial situation,” Tan told the 700 or so delegates from all across Malaysia.

“At the end of the day, what makes a nation great is not its abundance of natural resources or lack of natural disasters but good governance.

“A clean government bereft of corruption will ensure wealth distribution is equal, harmonious living conditions among all races and freedom to voice one’s opinions.

“DAP will continue to work towards making us an inclusive party and this includes the people in Sabah and Sarawak as well.”

Among allied leaders present at the DAP convention were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.