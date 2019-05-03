Guan Eng: Govt needs time to plan and restore country’s economy

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says the federal government under Pakatan Harapan needed time to plan and restore the country’s economy. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SANDAKAN, May 3 ― The government is not a “magician” to be able restore the country’s economy, due to the huge debts left behind by the previous government, in a short time, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the federal government under Pakatan Harapan needed time to plan and restore the country’s economy.

“The decades-long debts under the previous government cannot be resolved in a year. We are not magicians, there has to be planning to resolve and restore the country’s economy,” he said during a ceramah (political talk) by DAP in campaigning for the Sandakan by-election here last night.

Also present were the DAP candidate for the by-election, Vivian Wong Shir Yee and DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

Guan Eng, who is also DAP secretary-general, said the country was robbed by the previous government ,with debts totalling RM150 billion , including the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) debt.

“Due to the scandal and personal interests of the previous government’s leaders, the country is now sick. “We are working to reduce the debts. Give us time, at least three years, to restore the country’s economy and bring it on the right path,” he added.

Despite the debts, he said, it did not hamper the government from continuing to carry out development projects for the people.

Meanwhile, Guang Eng hit out at Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) for resorting to character assassination in its campaign.

“Therefore, we need to reject the opposition party (PBS) which is a remnant of the previous government that failed to fight corruption in Sabah and in the peninsula,” he added. ― Bernama