Deputy minister says 1.6 million MYTV decoders distributed

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV) has distributed 1.6 million of the total two million free decoder units for eligible recipients to date, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddie Syazlee Shith said the recipients were selected from the ‘Bantuan Sara Hidup’ (Household Living Aid) list especially the lowest income B40 households.

On myFreeview broadcasts transmitted via the decoder, he said it had reached 98 per cent coverage in populated areas, but did not deny it occasionally faced broadcast disturbances such as pay TV broadcasts.

“With regard to these broadcast disturbances, we need to understand that pay TV stations like Astro (at times) also face technical difficulties, what more companies giving free services, there is no difference, MYTV has given their best as part of their services,” he said at the Q & A session today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Abdullah Salleh who asked questions regarding myFreeview broadcast disturbance issues.

The terrestrial digital TV service under myFreeview branding is a government initiative provided free of charge to the people, operated by MYTV company by private sector funding.

Meanwhile, replying to Senator Datuk Rabiyah Ali who wanted to know the current status of the implementation of the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ), Eddin Syazlee said that until the end of last year, more than 6,000 local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have participated in various DFTZ initiative programmes, since it was introduced in 2017.

DFTZ is a strategic initiative aimed at increasing exports of local SMEs abroad and making Malaysia the regional e-Commerce Fulfillment hub. — Bernama