DAP states stand in support of Palestine, says MP

GEORGE TOWN, April 30 — DAP has stated its stand in support of the struggle by Palestinians who are oppressed by Israel, the Zionist regime.

The MP for Bukit Mertajam, Sim Chee Keong in a statement today said DAP has been holding meetings with their Palestinian friends to state its solidarity and support for the Palestinian people.

“A speech by Senator Nga Hock Cheh at Dewan Negara last week, drew flaks from many quarters and he had since apologised and withdrew his speech.

So there is no need to create doubts against DAP’s stand on the Palestine-Israel issue,” he said in a statement here today.

He also hoped no quarters would issue any more defamatory statements on the issue to complicate the matter.

“Hopefully, there will better understanding over this sensitive issue especially those involving national foreign policy and the struggle of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Nga who is a DAP leader from Perak had earlier issued a statement on his speech at the Senate, calling on Putrajaya to foster diplomatic relations with Israel.

Nonetheless, his statement had drawn various reactions which linked him to Zionist propaganda. — Bernama