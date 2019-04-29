Gobind: Mobile journalism ensures fast, widespread information dissemination

Communication and Multimedia minister Gobind Singh Deo said that mobile journalism is capable of fulfilling the need for fast and widespread dissemination of news and information. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo today said that mobile journalism is capable of fulfilling the need for fast and widespread dissemination of news and information.

He said in the context of the world without border, fast and widespread information dissemination was vital to quench the public’s thirst for information.

“The use of smartphones has encouraged the production of creative content across innovation and digital platforms,

“This is because it is also used to record, edit and produce images, videos, audio and graphic images that can be uploaded immediately into various websites and social media platforms for the purpose of disseminating information to the people.”

He said in his speech at the seminar on Mobile Journalism (MOJO): Digital News In Your Hands, at the Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR) here.

However, Gobind said the dissemination of information and news should not compromise journalism ethics and standards.

“In other words, everyone can record and disseminate the news, but it must be done while upholding journalism ethics and through positive accountability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gobind also praised the approach taken by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) in adopting mobile journalism in their news reporting.

“There was an accident last January where a vehicle plunged into sea from the Penang Bridge, and everybody was captivated by the live reporting method adopted by the Bernama reporter,” he said.

Following that, the minister said he had proposed for IPPTAR to collaborate with the Information Department and Bernama to organise a journalism seminar to expose reporters to the new methods and mechanism in news reporting.

The two-day seminar is attended by 165 participants from various agencies and departments under the ministry. — Bernama