There’s no rift between Dr M and Muhyiddin in PPBM, says Selangor Armada

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Selangor Armada has rubbished claims that there is a rift between the party’s top leaders chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement today, the youth wing’s leader, Adhif Syan Abdullah, said there was no truth in recent news reports citing unnamed sources about the alleged rift, asserting that there were certain quarters out to split the party.

“This attempt at dividing the party has been going on for a long time. But this strategy has been unsuccessful. Instead, Bersatu has become stronger and a bigger family. This can be seen in the entry of many new members in Sabah and Sarawak,” the Dengkil assemblyman said.

Adhif Syan said Dr Mahathir, who is also the prime minister, and Muhyiddin have a good relationship as they were bonded together by their experience and sacrifices in fighting the Umno and Barisan Nasional regime.

At the same time, he said PPBM was finding greater acceptance among Malays and this was also the reason why the party’s enemies were out to sow discord by creating false rumours.

Pledging Selangor Armada’s full support for the party’s two leaders, Adhif Syan said: “We also declare war on any negative elements and enemies be they in the open or in hiding, who are trying to destroy the party.”

Yesterday, Muhyiddin dismissed talk that there are two teams in PPBM, pointing out there is no ‘Team Muhyiddin’ or ‘Team Dr Mahathir’.

Any claim of there being more than one team in Bersatu is merely the perception of some people who think there is a conflict within the party, he had told reporters

“It is not good for anyone to state that there is this team or that team. There are no teams. When I established this party, I only had Team Bersatu in mind or, for that matter, Team Pakatan Harapan,” he said in a Bernama report.