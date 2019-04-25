Commotion in Negri Sembilan state assembly over rumours of Mohamad Hasan's luxury house

Rumours have been spreading on social media about a luxury house supposedly belonging to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 25 — A commotion erupted during the Negri Sembilan State assembly sitting here today when several Ppposition members in the House requested Ismail Ahmad (PH-Labu) to retract his statement against Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) on the issue of a luxury house in Seremban 2.

Ismail, who is State Rural Development Committee chairman, when winding up the debate on the speech by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, said rumours that had been spreading on the social media and the Whatsapp application claiming the house belonged to the former mentri besar would be re-investigated.

“Since PH is a government with integrity, we want everything raised during the Rantau by-election to be investigated again.

“Rantau (Mohamad) had questioned my integrity before and I can also question his integrity when he claimed the house is not his. I’m not accusing, but only to ascertain that the house is not his,” he said, and urged all members of the House to declare their assets.

This prompted Mohamad to intervene and asked Ismail to provide proof that the house is his.

“Please bring the proof because making such an accusation in this state assembly is serious. Prove it, otherwise I’ll take court action. What YB said is like saying that I’m lying when I said the house is not mine,” he said.

Datuk Ismail Lasim (BN-Juasseh) then stood up and said the state executive council member should not be the police in the House, but to leave the matter to the authorities.

Following which, a few Opposition assembly members from BN, including Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris (BN-Chembong), Datuk Shamsulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Serting) and Datuk Abdul Samad Ibrahim stood up and asked Ismail to retract his statement against Mohamad.

The issue on the Minangkabau-design bungalow house in Seremban 2 cropped up during the recent Rantau by-election. — Bernama