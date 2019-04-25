After 14 years, report shows little progress made to make homes affordable

Khazanah Research Institute said in its latest report on housing that little has improved to make housing affordable between 2002 and 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 ― Homes have persistently remain out of reach for the wider population as policymakers came nowhere near solving the nation’s housing quandary despite the litany of policies churned out in the last 14 years, a new study found.

Khazanah Research Institute (KRI) said in its latest report on housing that little has improved to make housing affordable between 2002 and 2016, which the think tank blamed on the failure of both public and private housing markets to respond to the supply drought.

And the root cause of the problem, the “Rethinking Housing: Between Market, State and Society” report concluded, are dated policies.

“A comprehensive housing agenda needs to move towards guiding and managing the housing sector as a whole, recognising housing as a basic need and a base for asset accumulation,” KRI said.

“A narrow focus on either the welfare aspects of housing or the asset accumulation is inadequate, possibly resulting in imbalances and mismanagement of the housing sector.”

The new study, authored by KRI research director Suraya Ismail, was prepared as a background research for the National Housing Policy (2018-2025), the action plan unveiled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for housing reform.

PH had pledged to tackle the supply drought by building a million affordable homes in ten years time, but analysts said any chance of success will hinge on the coalition’s ability to revamp the entire housing sector.

And data is crucial to enable the right policy framework. KRI said a comprehensive database is needed to identify weaknesses and formulate the correct response.

At the moment, Suraya said many existing policies are built around patchy information taken from silo sources.

The government must also make clear its role. KRI said this will help policymakers to distinguish needs and demand when analysing current and future housing requirements, for example, since policy solutions can vastly different.

“The government has different roles for the social and market sectors,” the institute said.

“It can concentrate on building good quality homes for the former and provide the right regulation for a competitive operating environment.”

The number of affordable homes, defined as RM250,000 and below, dropped abruptly since 2007 as developers turned to the higher-end market in hope to cash in on the property boom that lasted nearly five years.

Aided by easy loans, speculation thrived in this period to spike property prices up.

KRI said among the reasons causing the sudden drop in affordable homes was the government’s My2ndHome programme to attract wealthy expatriates, leading to a spurt of construction for properties priced half a million ringgit above.

The think tank also found that developers remained resistant to newer technologies, preferring to rely on slow and labour-intensive construction methods. Supply shortage is seen as the chief reason driving house prices to skyrocket for the last ten years.

“This reinforces the need for the housing delivery ecosystem to support technological upgrade through firstly, a consolidation of the supply chain through a new procurement route that enables technology absorption,” it said.