Teresa Kok slams Sri Lanka bombings as acts of terror, evil

A shoe of a victim is seen in front of the St Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Primary Industries Minister, Teresa Kok has described the ‘shocking and horrible’ bomb blasts which ripped through Sri Lankan churches and hotels on Sunday, as acts of terror and evil that must be condemned by all.

“I strongly condemn these attacks on civilians and express my condolences to those who lost their loved ones, families and friends.

“Together with all Malaysians and global citizens, I stand with the Sri Lankan people during this terrible time.

She also called on everyone to pray for Sri Lanka, and the world in general, so that love and peace, and not terror and violence, be the choice in life.

The death toll from the coordinated bomb attacks has risen to 321, and about 500 people have been wounded as Sri Lankans mourned the worst violence since the end of a civil war about a decade ago.

The attacks at three churches occurred as worshippers attended Easter services on Sunday. — Bernama