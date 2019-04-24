SRC trial: RM3.3m diverted from Najib’s AmBank account into two Platinum credit cards

AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager, R. Uma Devi, is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 24, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Almost RM3.3 million was diverted from one of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank accounts to two Platinum credit cards, the High Court heard today during the former prime minister’s trial.

AmBank’s Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi confirmed various transactions involving five accounts that Najib had previously opened at AmBank, including the transfer of funds to the two credit card accounts that were also at AmBank.

Uma Devi verified a letter of instruction from SRC International Sdn Bhd’s chief investment officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil dated August 10, 2013 for the money transfers from one of Najib’s AmBank accounts to the credit card accounts.

“I verify this letter of instruction to AmBank to transfer RM3,282,734.16 from AmBank account 2112022011880 AmPrivate Banking 1-MY belonging to Datuk Seri Mohd Najib bin Haji Abdul Razak,” she told the court today.

She said the letter of instruction stated that the entire sum of almost RM3.3 million was to be split into two accounts, namely RM449,586.95 to a Visa Platinum credit card and the remaining RM2,833,147.21 to a Mastercard Platinum credit card.

Uma Devi did not say who the two credit cards belonged to.

She confirmed the sum of almost RM3.3 million was transferred out from that account held by Najib on August 13, 2013, based on a thermal receipt issued by a bank teller.

Earlier, Uma Devi revealed that Najib had twice issued letters of instruction to AmBank to authorise Nik Faisal to handle his accounts at AmBank.

Uma Devi is the 21st prosecution witness in Najib’s money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial over RM42 million of funds from SRC, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

