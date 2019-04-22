Wang Kelian RCI: Public hearing to continue from Tuesday to Thursday

The Wang Kelian RCI’s first hearing gets underway at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya April 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The public hearing of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the discovery of temporary settlements and mass graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis, has been extended for another three days beginning tomorrow.

It will be held at the Home Ministry’s Gemilang Hall from 9.30am to 5pm.

“The RCI would like to invite any individual or non-governmental organisation or any party with information regarding the findings of temporary settlement camps and graves in Wang Kelian to get in touch with the secretariat through the KDN website,” the RCI said in a statement today.

Former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria chaired the seven-member commission panel, with former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Norian Mai as deputy chairman.

The other members are former Head of Prosecution in the Attorney-General’s Chambers Datuk Noorbahri Baharuddin; former Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail; former Head of Research in the Attorney-General’s Chambers Datuk Junaidah Abdul Rahman, former Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Nazirah Hussin and former Public Accounts Committee (PAC) deputy chairman Dr Tan Seng Giaw.

In 2015, the country and the world were shocked over the discovery of mass graves and several transit camps in Wang Kelian linked to human trafficking activities, where a total of 147 graves with 130 human skeletons were found, which later led to the arrest of 44 foreigners. — Bernama