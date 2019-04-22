Malaysia proves to be model of democracy post-GE14, says Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during an interview in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, 22 April — Malaysia can become a model of democracy due to the smooth transition of power following the 14th general election (GE14), said Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin said after the polls, Malaysia has proven itself to be at par with other nations that are serious in fighting for democracy

“The rise of the rakyat in GE14 shows that it can be done safely and government transitions can happen smoothly as well.

“When speaking of Islam and democracy, people are not looking at Malaysia, people see Pakistan, Tunisia, Indonesia and Turkey.

“We say that Malaysia also has experience as an Islamic nation that practices democracy well,” he told the press in conjunction with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) first-anniversary celebration at Wisma Putra here today.

