CM gives Penang Development Corporation ‘major task’ of pushing 4,500 acres of reclaimed land for development in the state

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to Malay Mail at his office in George Town April 12, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 22 — Penang Development Corporation (PDC) will work with the state government to deliver 4,500 acres of reclaimed land for development here, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow

He said the Penang South Reclamation’s (PSR) 4,500 acres is three times what PDC handled in the past 50 years.

“So for the next 15 to 20 years, we want PDC to work with the state government to deliver 4,500 acres of land for the future development of Penang,” he said.

Chow said it is a major challenge for Penang and PDC to plan the reclaimed land along with the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of PDC, he compared Penang to 50 years ago.

“If there was no reclamation 50 years ago, this area will be like previously. I am certain the decision made 50 years ago was a good one so that a sleeping fishing village was transformed and it turned Penang into an international economy,” he said.

He was referring to about 1,000 acres of land that was reclaimed off the east coast of the island back in the 1970s which was used as a mix of residential, commercial and industrial land.

He said PDC played an important role in transforming Penang to its developed state today.

“So far, in this past year, I have not given major responsibilities to PDC yet so now that we are celebrating its 50-year anniversary, it is incumbent and important for me to give a major task to PDC for the next 50 years,” he said.

He said PDC will have to work with the state to develop the PSR and bring further development and job opportunities to the state and spur the state economy.

He said PDC will have to ensure quality and sustainable development for the state while balancing these with the environment for the next 50 years.

The PSR is a proposed reclamation project to create three islands off the southern coast of Penang island.

The reclamation will create land banks for the state to raise funds for its RM46 billion PTMP that will include Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) and Light Rail Transit (LRT).

Last week, the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC) gave the state the nod for the PSR as long as it complies with an 18-point advisory for the implementation of the project.

The project will still be subject to the necessary approvals from relevant government agencies before it can be implemented.