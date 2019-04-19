Minister: Vincent Tan entitled to make personal statement over Subang runway crash

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the investigation into the incident will be transparent and that the ministry will present the final report in 11 months’ time. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that Berjaya Air owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan has the right to make personal statements regarding Subang Airport runway collision involving his company jet which resulted in the death of a Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) employee.

Responding to Tan’s comment which had blamed airport authorities for the runway collision, Loke said the tycoon was entitled to his personal views.

“That is his (Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s) personal statement. I cannot comment on his personal statement,” Loke said.

Loke pointed out that at this moment the authorities have yet to establish the parties responsible for the incident.

“But if there are any parties that we think are responsible, of course, action will be taken,” he said.

Loke said the investigation into the incident will be transparent and that the ministry will present the final report in 11 months’ time.

He said today’s report has also been made public immediately, as it had already been published on the Transport Ministry’s website.

Earlier today, Loke had revealed that the private jet involved in the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport runway collision had received landing clearance from the Subang Control Tower before the accident.

This was based on preliminary findings with regards to the crash, prepared by the Ministry of Transport.

The report also found that there was a lack of communication at certain points between the tower controllers and two vehicles on the runway during the March 18 crash.

He said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will investigate the involved air traffic controllers’ actions and their logbooks to find out what transpired during the incident.