SRC trial: MACC sought Najib’s AmBank papers weeks after GE14

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had requested for and obtained details of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank accounts just weeks after the 14th general election, according to details emerging from the former prime minister’s trial.

Najib, who led the Barisan Nasional coalition to defeat on May 9, 2018, is facing the fourth day of his first-ever trial involving RM42 million linked to former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Bank Negara Malaysia manager Ahmad Farhan Sharifuddin, who was the investigating officer in charge of a July 2015 raid on AmBank, testified to handing over the documents to the MACC in 2018.

“On May 30, 2018, I received a request from MACC to present a few documents in our possession,” the 32-year-old told the High Court.

Ahmad Farhan said he gave the documents seized from AmBank on July 6, 2015, to MACC officer Wong Chien Hoong on the day of the request.

The documents include details on three of Najib’s private Ambank accounts, which were allegedly used to receive a total of RM42 million in illicit funds.

Ahmad Farhan is the fourth prosecution witness in Najib’s trial.

