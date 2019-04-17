MRL says revised ECRL’s KL-Kota Baru travel time is four hours, quashing Najib’s claim

A general view of the construction site of the East Coast Rail Line project in Bentong July 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has refuted Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s claim that the revised East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) increases the travel time between here and Kota Baru to five to six hours.

It said in a statement that the travel time from the Kelantan state capital to Putrajaya Sentral under the new southern alignment, which is 550km long and covers 17 stations, was in fact approximately four hours.

MRL pointed out that under the previous alignment, the distance from Kota Baru to Gombak was 525km covering 18 stations.

“With a travel speed of 160km per hour, the additional 25km adds a time of less than 10 minutes to the journey, which will be further reduced due to the reduction of one stop,” it said.

MRL added that with three existing train lines available at Putrajaya Sentral including the MRT2, ERL and KTM services, the options for passengers to branch out to Kuala Lumpur, KLIA and further north would be more varied than at the Integrated Transport Terminal Gombak.

