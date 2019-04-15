YKN partners deliver sponsorship, sign MoU with foundation

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail witnesses the signing of an MoU between Yayasan Kebajikan Negara and the Woman, Family and Community Development Ministry in Putrajaya April 15, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — Thirteen strategic partners of Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) today presented their sponsorships to the foundation and signed fresh Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with it.

With support from these strategic partners, YKN has successfully established five Anjung Singgah, six YKN dialysis centres and 10 Anjung Kasih throughout the country to offer direct services to people in need.

During the ceremony at Dewan Perdana Nur, Deputy Prime Minister and Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, lauded the strategic partners for their support of the foundation’s efforts.

“A total of 13 YKN strategic partners that consist of government-linked corporations (GLC), corporate companies, higher education institutes, government agencies, monetary agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and individuals concerned about problems faced by people in need have worked together with YKN.

“The collaboration that has formed between YKN and its strategic partners will be able to empower the community to increase the quality of life of YKN’s target group, especially those who are less fortunate,” said Dr Wan Azizah who is chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees.

Among the partners, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) offered RM2.3 million in 2018 and 2019 to establish Anjung Kasih at Serdang Hospital and Melaka Hospital, respectively.

Petronas contributed RM1 million to set up an Anjung Kasih at Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan, Sabah.

