BN’s Tok Mat upbeat on Rantau win

Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his wife Datin Seri Raja Salbiah Tengku Nujumudin cast their votes at the polling centre in SJKC Chung Hua in Rantau April 13, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, April 13 ― Barisan Nasional acting chairman and its candidate for Rantau Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is in high spirits after casting his ballot at the SJK(C) Chung Hua today.

Popularly known as Tok Mat, the 62-year-old arrived at the school at 8.25am accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Raja Salbiah Tengku Nujumudin and five of their children.

Mohamad cast his ballot at 8.45am before greeting fellow constituents at the school who are waiting in line to cast their votes.

He was greeted with smiles and even shared a few light moments with both young and old voters.

“So far in the past two weeks of campaign, I see that the public has responded well to me. I hope this can be this support can materialise into votes for me,” he told reporters here.

Mohamad's wheelchair-bound brother, Datuk Azman Hassan, who showed up earlier to vote, said he is hopeful for a BN victory.

“No matter how hard it is, I will do my best to ensure Tok Mat win,” Azman said.

Chung Hua was also the voting centre for another Rantau candidate, R. Malarvizhi, an independent.

She was among the earliest group of voters to line up to cast her ballot, reaching the school at 6.40am.

Polling opened at 8am and will close at 5.30pm today.

The Rantau state constituency in Negri Sembilan, spread over 15,960.74 hectares, has 20,926 registered electors comprising 20,804 ordinary voters, 118 early voters and four absentee voters.

It is a four-cornered contest in Rantau involving Mohamad, Malarvizhi, Dr S Streram from Pakatan Harapan and one other independent candidate Mohd Nor Yasin.