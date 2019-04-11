Negri Sembilan MB denies Pilah rep critically ill

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today, denied that the Pilah State Assemblyman Mohamad Nazaruddin Sabtu is critically ill, as viralled on social media. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 11 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today, denied that the Pilah State Assemblyman Mohamad Nazaruddin Sabtu, 62, is currently critically ill, as viralled on social media.

Aminuddin said that, in fact, the State Arts, Culture and Malay Customs Commitee chairman had just launched a Gunung Pasir ‘Olek Luak’ programme; Goat Head Traditional Cuisine in Kampung Sikai, Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah, about 45km from here.

‘’He is in a healthy condition and even this morning he also had a task to launch a programme in Kuala Pilah,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

In the meantime, Aminuddin also urged the public against viralling untrue news.

‘’Don’t spread news which are nonsensical,’’ he said.

Today, it was viralled on the social media that Mohamad Nazaruddin was purportedly critically ill. — Bernama