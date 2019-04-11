Bersatu has candidates for Johor MB post, says Muhyiddin

Datuk Osman Sapian resigned as the Johor mentri besar on Monday. — Picture Roysten Rueben

SUBANG, April 11 — Bersatu has two or three candidates for Johor mentri besar, president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said their names will be presented to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Muhyiddin declined to reveal the names.

“Maybe two or three candidates,” he said when questioned at a press conference after a working visit to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency at the Subang Maritime Air Station, here.

Datuk Osman Sapian resigned as the Johor mentri besar last Monday.

Asked about the dispute over who has the authority to choose the mentri besar, Muhyiddin said he believes there should be no dispute and debate on the matter as Johor has its constitution.

“Like the other states, Johor’s constitution also has a clause on the appointment of the mentri besar. This is not something new. It has been in force for a long time,” he explained.

Asked about a proposal by Johor Umno for the state legislative assembly to be dissolved to pave the way for elections, Muhyiddin said it will be improper.

Muhyiddin, who is also the state assemblyman for Gambir, said the matter should not arise because the decision should come from the government, not the opposition.

Asked about a proposal for him to return as the mentri besar, the 71-year-old Muhyiddin said in jest: “I am already old.”

He said, nevertheless, that he is prepared to help with the administration of the state. — Bernama