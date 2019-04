Pakatan Harapan has failed in its first bid to secure the two-third support of the Dewan Rakyat for its proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution on the status of Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 – Pakatan Harapan (PH) has failed in its first bid to secure the two-third support of the Dewan Rakyat for its proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution on the status of Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia.

The ruling coalition needed 148 votes from members of the Lower House to secure the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution but fell short of 10 votes with only 138 voting in its favour.

Some 59 MPs had abstained from voting.

MORE TO COME