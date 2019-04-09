Official: Under half of eligible Perak households getting TNB rebate

When tabling Budget 2019, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government would increase household electricity bill subsidy to a maximum of RM40. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, April 9 ― Registration here is at 49.8 per cent for the four-month-old scheme offering a RM40 power rebate to low-income households here, said a Perak official.

State Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari said 4,494 households are eligible for the e-Kasih scheme.

“But only 2,240 families have registered with TNB since January this year,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his office in the State Secretariat building here today, Yunus said Tenage Nasional Bhd is trying contacting the eligible recipients via SMS.

District offices are also contacting the eligible households.

Yunus said to register for the rebate, the recipients must bring their identity cards and electricity bills to their nearest TNB office.

When tabling Budget 2019, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government would increase household electricity bill subsidy to a maximum of RM40.

The move would benefit 185,000 accounts and RM80 million had been set aside for this purpose.