PTPTN: RM56b allocated for over three million students as of February this year

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks at a press conference in Menara PTPTN, Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, April 7 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has allocated RM56 billion as of February this year to help more than three million students to pursue their studies at institutions of higher learning.

PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said, the education loan also covered 377,377 students in Johor with financing amounting to RM6.4 billion.

“The government is always sensitive to the educational needs of the people and will continue to make PTPTN as the ultimate financial provider to benefit future generations,” he said in a speech at the launch of Gen Y Solo Tour Programme: Noble Values of Malaysians at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK ) Taman Damansara Aliff, here today.

The text of his speech was read by PTPTN deputy chief executive (Policy and Operation), Mastura Mohd Khalid.

Also present were, Perlis Welfare Foundation chief executive officer Affendi Rajini Khan and SMK Taman Damansara Aliff principal, Adib Adham Daud.

According to Wan Saiful, education is a key asset in the implementation of national development and with the PTPTN, more and more people can set foot in institutions of higher learning.

He said through the PTPTN loan, 200,000 students each year had the opportunity to pursue their studies.

On Gen Y Solo Tour: Noble Values of Malaysians organised by the Perlis Welfare Foundation in collaboration with PTPTN from April 4 to April 30, he said it was aimed at raising GenY’s awareness about the era of globalisation and fostering a spirit of nationhood through the values of patriotism. — Bernama