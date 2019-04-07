Large following in Sabah not a threat to Warisan, says Bersatu sec-gen

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) launching Sabah Bersatu in Penampang, April 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Sabah Bersatu already attracting more than 120,000 members is not a threat to Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), said Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

Instead, Marzuki, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, said Bersatu spreading its wings to Sabah was only to strengthen Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the federal level.

“We are not seen as a threat (to Warisan) because in PH, any component that increases its strength automatically strengthens PH as a whole.

“We welcome more to join us in Sabah, Bersatu can be their platform for their aspirations,” he told reporters after launching a book on a collection of poems titled ‘Mahathir, Kami Bersamamu’ (English translation: Mahathir, We Are With You) which were compiled by literary figure Dr Lim Swee Tin, in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair, at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairman, officially launched Sabah Bersatu in Penampang yesterday. Sulaman assemblyman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor was named as Sabah Bersatu coordinator. — Bernama