Dr M says Putrajaya may sell more govt assets, but only to Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The government is considering selling some of its assets to further trim the national debt that is currently at valued RM686 billion, the prime minister said today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave his assurance that any government asset sold, particularly its land, would only be to Malaysians and not foreigners.

“We still have some assets. In fact, if necessary we’ll sell government land belonging to the government.

“But of course, we’ll sell the land to Malaysians, not foreigners,” he told a news conference in Parliament here.

Dr Mahathir had earlier clarified in the Dewan Rakyat that the country’s gargantuan debt had been reduced from RM1 trillion to a more manageable level now because the GDP had increased.

