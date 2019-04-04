DPM: First halal centre abroad set to open in Bosnia

Wan Azizah said she would like to see more Muslim entrepreneurs, especially young people, use digital platforms to promote halal products and practices. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government will continue to promote the Malaysian Halal Centre of Excellence globally, with the first centre outside of the country set to open in Bosnia at the end of this month.

She said the centre would conduct capacity development programmes, training and coaching for industries to be certified halal.

“This centre will be expanded to other parts of the world soon,” she said in her remarks at the appreciation dinner organised in conjunction with the Global Halal Summit 2019 (GHaS’19) here last night.

Dr Wan Azizah said she would like to see more Muslim entrepreneurs, especially young people, use digital platforms to promote halal products and practices.

The deputy prime minister noted that mobile applications, artificial intelligence, robotics and innovative inventions could be used to enhance the halal global ecosystem.

“Muslims must be at par with other global players in this digital revolution and be able to use these platforms to show that the Islamic way of life is one that’s suitable for all,” she said.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof who presented the Meembar Halal Media Awards 2019 to deserving members of the media, including from Bernama, in various categories.

The Bernama personnel who made the national news agency proud were Erda Khursyiah Basir and Muhammad Basir Roslan in the Printed Media and News Portal category; Nurul Nadia Mohd Kamaruzaman, Mohd Afiz Bakri, Siti Zafirah Mohamad Kamal and Mahmad Fauzi Sarin from Bernama News Channel in the TV Broadcasting and Online Video category; and photographer Syed Muhammad Zahid Makbul Wafa Syed Mohd Mumtaz Wafa in the Social Media category. — Bernama